dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.58 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.58 million and approximately $8.96 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00150043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00016379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008330 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,540,776 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99389722 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,655.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.