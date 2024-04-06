Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Shares Purchased by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEHP. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 261,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DEHP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,331. The firm has a market cap of $165.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

