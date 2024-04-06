Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Increased by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.