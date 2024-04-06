Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 220,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,769. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

