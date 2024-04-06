Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $124.30 million and $911,686.60 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002792 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,206,155 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

