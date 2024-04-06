Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $16.40 on Friday, reaching $784.48. 2,112,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,547. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $363.04 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $750.88 and a 200 day moving average of $645.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.38 billion, a PE ratio of 135.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

