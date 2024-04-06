Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,910 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,026,000 after purchasing an additional 106,617 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,075. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

