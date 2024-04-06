EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. EOS has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $77.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 5% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001484 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001316 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001397 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001268 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,122,250,979 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,258,549 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

