Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002496 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $128.79 million and approximately $377,773.29 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,262.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.43 or 0.00991047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.12 or 0.00150328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00191287 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00143198 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,489,982 coins and its circulating supply is 74,489,892 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

