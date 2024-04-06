Ethereum Classic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $227.83 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $227.83 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $34.67 or 0.00049974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,342.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.88 or 0.00990074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.00151422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.00191479 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00049174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00145571 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,420,898 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

