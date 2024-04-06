FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Holdings Cut by Kent Lake Capital LLC

Kent Lake Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 184,697 shares during the period. FARO Technologies makes up about 4.0% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 453,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,782.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

FARO Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. 71,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $386.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $98.84 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

