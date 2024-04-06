Financial Freedom LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Freedom LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,780. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.62 and a 200-day moving average of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.