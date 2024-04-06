Financial Insights Inc. Acquires 4,085 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. 13,317,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,274,171. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

