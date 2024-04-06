Financial Insights Inc. Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Broadcom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $21.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,339.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,409. The stock has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,289.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,085.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

