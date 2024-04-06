Financial Insights Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,427. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.