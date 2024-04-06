Financial Insights Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

