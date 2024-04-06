Financial Insights Inc. Has $22.27 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.01. 3,417,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,437. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

