Financial Insights Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %

Danaher stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.39. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

