Financial Insights Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. 67,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $35.37.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

