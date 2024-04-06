Financial Insights Inc. Invests $843,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,431,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.38. 1,691,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

