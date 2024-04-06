Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 93 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.59. 1,136,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.46 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

