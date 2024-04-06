Financial Insights Inc. Sells 1,894 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $244.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,159. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

