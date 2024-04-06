Financial Insights Inc. Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $204.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,352,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,414,170. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

