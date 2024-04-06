Financial Insights Inc. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MA traded up $7.38 on Friday, reaching $477.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,437. The company has a market cap of $445.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.97 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.40.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

