FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $520.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,269,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

