General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $29,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.18. 858,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,446. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $295.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.89.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.