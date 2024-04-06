Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) versus Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Financial Comparison

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global-E Online and Innovid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-E Online $569.95 million 9.84 -$133.80 million ($0.81) -41.77 Innovid $139.88 million 2.29 -$31.91 million ($0.23) -9.83

Innovid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global-E Online. Global-E Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-E Online -23.48% -14.58% -11.73% Innovid -22.81% -8.92% -6.99%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Global-E Online and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Global-E Online has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global-E Online and Innovid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-E Online 0 1 9 0 2.90 Innovid 0 1 1 0 2.50

Global-E Online currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.11%. Innovid has a consensus price target of $1.93, suggesting a potential downside of 14.82%. Given Global-E Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global-E Online is more favorable than Innovid.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global-E Online beats Innovid on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Innovid

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.