Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 592.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLP. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Global Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Global Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. 59,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.35. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 23.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.