Grok (GROK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $78.48 Million

Grok (GROK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Grok has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Grok token can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grok has a total market cap of $78.48 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grok alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.01220091 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $12,527,067.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.