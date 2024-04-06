GXChain (GXC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.14 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.14 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001304 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

