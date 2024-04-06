Head-To-Head Survey: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) & Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) and Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Hulic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 15.26% 6.08% 4.99% Hulic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $2.46 billion 15.76 $374.70 million $0.92 102.99 Hulic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CoStar Group and Hulic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hulic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CoStar Group and Hulic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 2 10 0 2.83 Hulic 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group presently has a consensus target price of $99.70, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Hulic.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Hulic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Hulic

Hulic Co., Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities. It also engages in the asset management and insurance agency businesses; and management of hotels and inns. The company was formerly known as Nihonbashi Kogyo Co., Ltd and changed its name to Hulic Co., Ltd. in 2007. Hulic Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

