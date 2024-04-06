Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.6% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.03. 9,994,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

