holoride (RIDE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $56,502.61

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and $56,502.61 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.30 or 0.04918751 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00070389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00024894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00016434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003838 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01443634 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $88,386.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

