Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Down 0.1%

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.30 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.05). Approximately 492,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 669,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10 ($1.06).

Impact Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.33. The company has a market capitalization of £348.07 million, a PE ratio of 2,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Impact Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

In other Impact Healthcare REIT news, insider Amanda Aldridge acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($21,591.77). 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

