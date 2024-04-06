International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,947. The company has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

