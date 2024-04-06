Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,223,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,743,000 after buying an additional 293,109 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,880,000 after buying an additional 107,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 133,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 371,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

