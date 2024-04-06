Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHB. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,000,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.14. 640,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,627. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.35. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $739.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

