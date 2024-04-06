Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. 172,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

