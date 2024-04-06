iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Reduced by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,768. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

