iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,047,264 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

