iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,491. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

