iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,700,000 after purchasing an additional 226,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EFV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.18. 2,067,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

