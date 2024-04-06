iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.69. 1,513,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,847. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

