iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310,230 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 275,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 341,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

