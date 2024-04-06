ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

ITT stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,853. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $138.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

