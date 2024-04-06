Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 90.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,123. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

