Kava Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $12.70 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00070004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00024715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

