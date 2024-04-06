Kent Lake Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SI-BONE comprises 3.2% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Trading Down 0.3 %

SIBN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.36. 267,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,475. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $29.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $630.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

View Our Latest Report on SI-BONE

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $56,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,562 shares of company stock worth $185,285 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SI-BONE

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.