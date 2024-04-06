Kent Lake Capital LLC Buys 12,717 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of GILT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 86,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,627. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

