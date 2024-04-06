Kent Lake Capital LLC Buys 96,529 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,529 shares during the quarter. NeuroPace comprises about 2.7% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 2.55% of NeuroPace worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $28,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NPCE stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 125,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,391. The firm has a market cap of $380.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.71. NeuroPace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.74 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 153.76% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

